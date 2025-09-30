Will USPS be affected by a government shutdown?
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service would not be affected by a government shutdown.
USPS operates independently and is funded through the sale of products and services, not tax dollars.
USPS government shutdown statement
Here’s a statement from the Postal Service regarding the potential shutdown:
"U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and U.S. Postal Service.