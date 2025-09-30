Expand / Collapse search

Will USPS be affected by a government shutdown?

By
Updated  September 30, 2025 8:26am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Government Shutdown 2025: Will furloughed fed workers get back pay?

Government Shutdown 2025: Will furloughed fed workers get back pay?

Furloughed federal employees are guaranteed back pay if a 2025 shutdown occurs. Here's what we know.

The Brief

    • USPS will not be affected by a government shutdown.
    • It operates independently and isn’t funded by tax dollars.
    • Post Offices will stay open and services will continue as usual.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service would not be affected by a government shutdown.

USPS operates independently and is funded through the sale of products and services, not tax dollars.

READ MORE: Government Shutdown 2025: What could be affected and when could it start?

USPS government shutdown statement

Here’s a statement from the Postal Service regarding the potential shutdown:

"U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."

Odds of a government shutdown 2025: What could be affected?

Odds of a government shutdown 2025: What could be affected?

As Congress faces a looming deadline, the odds of a 2025 government shutdown raise questions about which federal services and workers could be affected.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and U.S. Postal Service.

NewsTop StoriesConsumerDonald J. Trump