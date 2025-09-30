Will USPS be affected by a government shutdown?

The Brief USPS will not be affected by a government shutdown. It operates independently and isn’t funded by tax dollars. Post Offices will stay open and services will continue as usual.



The U.S. Postal Service would not be affected by a government shutdown.

USPS operates independently and is funded through the sale of products and services, not tax dollars.

USPS government shutdown statement

Here’s a statement from the Postal Service regarding the potential shutdown:

"U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is generally funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."