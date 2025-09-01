Will Congress extend Trump's DC takeover?

The Brief Trump's federal takeover of DC police is nearing the end of its 30-day limit. Congress would have to vote to extend the operation. White House officials are urging swift action.



President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the police force in Washington, D.C., is set to reach its 30-day limit this week, raising new questions about whether the operation will continue.

What we know:

Under federal law, the emergency authority used to place DC under the control of federal law enforcement expires after one month, unless Congress votes to extend it.

Trump's federal takeover of DC launched on August 4, placing more than 2,000 National Guard troops and hundreds of federal officers on the streets of the District.

What's next:

Congress will return to DC on Tuesday, which means the takeover could lapse temporarily and leave the District's police force in limbo.

White House officials say they are pressing for swift congressional action once lawmakers reconvene.

What they're saying:

Trump has warned that ending the operation could put the District at risk of backsliding on crime.

The president has touted the surge as a major success, declaring that DC is now a "crime-free zone."

By the numbers:

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for DC , defended the takeover on Fox 5 during Fox News Sunday, claiming that authorities have made 1,528 arrests and seized 156 guns since the deployment began.

According to Pirro, the crackdown is keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals.

The other side:

A new poll is showing that Trump's move to send the National Guard into DC is not winning over public support.

The AP/NORC survey finds just a third of Americans favor the federal government taking control of major city police departments.