A hazy, hot and humid Tuesday across the D.C. region with drifting smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires and the threat for afternoon thunderstorms.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect across the nation’s capital as the wildfire smoke creates widespread hazy conditions during the morning hours.

Due air quality alert, air pollution concentrations in the area may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. You can minimize the effects by avoiding strenuous activity and exercise outdoors.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alerts in DC area Tuesday; hot, humid with isolated storms

FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says southwest winds will hopefully help clear the wildfire smoke and haze by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms area possible Tuesday mainly during the later afternoon hours.

The threat for storms persists each day this week. The weekend looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper-80s.