Wildfire smoke, haze Wednesday across DC region with highs in the mid-80s

Wildfire smoke is creating a hazy start Wednesday for most of the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes say winds out of the north and west is bringing the wildfire smoke to the area. He says as the winds shift out of the south the smoke will move further to the north.

Highs Wednesday will be warm and dry with temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, and plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

As the humidity increases Thursday, storm chances will also increase.

Pop-up thunder storms are possible Thursday, and we could see showers Friday.

Sunny with temperatures close to 90 degrees for the weekend.