Wife pleads for help finding killer who murdered husband in Silver Spring parking garage

The wife and family of a man murdered in a Montgomery County parking garage last year just before Christmas joined police at a press conference Tuesday to plead for help finding his killer.

Charles J. Reynolds had just finished having dinner with family at a downtown Silver Spring restaurant on the evening of December 21, 2022 when he decided to drop off the leftovers in his car before rejoining them for ice cream.

Charles J. Reynolds

The 62-year-old was found a short time later in the stairwell of the Wayne Avenue Garage across from the Ellsworth Place shopping mall suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police are still searching for his killer.

"It was a night that we were actually celebrating, and my husband had picked our youngest daughter from school. We were finishing up our Christmas shopping – it was four days before Christmas," said Karis Hastings, Reynolds’ wife, at the press conference.

"It was literally six minutes between when we left the restaurant and when she called 911," Hastings said. "We literally, in a six-minute time frame, went from celebrating and being together and getting ready for Christmas, to then just the unimaginable."

"That he had been shot, that they were trying to revive him, and then they were unable to," she continued. "And so then instead of getting ready for Christmas we were talking to the police and calling funeral homes."

According to investigators, no property was stolen from Reynolds, and they are unsure whether a struggle ensued prior to Reynolds being shot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call MCPD at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.