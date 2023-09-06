Wife of Prince George's police officer seen in viral video calls ordeal 'embarrassing and painful'

A woman claiming to be the wife of a Prince George's County police officer seen in a viral video getting into the backseat of a cruiser with a female is calling the ordeal "embarrassing and painful."

"We need the support the love and most of all the respect from the community and our families," wrote Paula Marlett on Facebook early Wednesday morning saying the situation has been tough on her and her children.

"Yes I know what’s been going on," she added.

The video, shared on TikTok Monday, shows the officer, identified by the department as Francesco Marlett, with an unidentified female outside a marked police vehicle. The two can be seen getting into the back of the cruiser together and closing the door behind them before the video ends.

The video, that was shot in the Southlawn neighborhood park in Oxon Hill, has been viewed over 2.4 million times since being posted.

Police officials said Tuesday morning that they were aware of the video and had opened an investigation. They later identified the officer and said that his police powers had been suspended.

FOX 5 has also learned that in 2016, Marlett was suspended from the force without pay after he was accused of beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old child unconscious. Charges were eventually dropped, and his record was expunged.

Marlett was also suspended in May 2023 after being accused of domestic violence.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy told FOX 5 that the matter is being investigated by the police department's internal affairs.