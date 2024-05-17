Police seize suspected cannabis, heroin, and fentanyl after vehicle collision in Maryland

While responding to a vehicle collision in the area, Anne Arundel County police arrested a suspect for drug possession.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Steven Scott Freeman of Millersville, Maryland.

Police arrived in the area of New Cut Road and Upton road in Millersville on May 16, around 6:50 p.m. According to police, a caller reported that the driver of one of the vehicles fled into the woods with a book bag.

Officers located the suspect and book bag, which contained approximately 147 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately 71 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale, and a metal grinder. The suspect was arrested and charged.

