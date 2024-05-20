5 hurt in collision involving SUV, school bus in Silver Spring

Authorities say five people were hurt Monday during a collision involving an SUV and a school bus in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Fenton Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Silver Spring.

5 hurt in collision involving SUV, school bus in Silver SpringPete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Officials say the bus crashed and ended up 10 feet off roadway into a nearby community garden, damaging the fence. The SUV landed in median.

No students were on the bus, and five adults were evaluated with what police call non-life-threatening injuries.