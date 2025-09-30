The Brief Congress hasn’t passed a funding bill or short-term extension to keep the government open. Democrats want the bill to include renewed Obamacare premium subsidies. Republicans say subsidy talks can wait.



Why is the government shutting down? A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass all 12 appropriations bills or a continuing resolution, which temporarily maintains funding while lawmakers finalize spending legislation.

Budget talks stall

Congressional Republicans and Democrats are at a stalemate over the current continuing resolution, not because of what’s in it, which would keep the government open until Nov. 21 and fund lawmakers’ security, but because of what it lacks.

Health care clash

Democratic lawmakers have demanded that the short-term extension include a renewal of expiring Obamacare premium subsidies and warned that, without action from Congress, millions of Americans could face higher health care costs.

While the subsidies don’t expire until year’s end, congressional Democrats note that insurers are preparing to send out new rates Oct. 1.

Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., say talks on subsidies can wait until the government is funded, but that hasn’t satisfied Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or other Democrats.

Government Shutdown 2025 Facts

Since 1980, there have been 10 government shutdowns, with only three occurring since 2000.

Lawmakers face a Wednesday midnight deadline to pass a short-term funding extension.

If the government shuts down, it would be the third such event under President Trump.

The impending shutdown could have harsher effects on federal workers due to orders for mass firings.

Programs like Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, and the Postal Service will continue operating.

Federal employees will likely go unpaid, and agencies like the IRS and SBA may face furloughs.

Housing programs could experience delays in rental assistance and loan processing.

The 2019 shutdown delayed $18 billion in federal spending and cut $8 billion from Q1 GDP.

Of that economic loss, about $3 billion was deemed unrecoverable, with workers and businesses hardest hit.

