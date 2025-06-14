Who's sitting with Trump? President's elite box at the 250 Army Parade

The 250th Birthday Parade for the Army is underway and President Donald Trump was seated behind glass at the celebration.

Intense security measures have been taken to protect the president, his family and other guests with the administration.

Here's who we have seen, so far.

Who's there?:

These are just some of the people seated around the president at the historic parade.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump appeared next to her husband wearing a white blazer.

Melania Trump, 54, is Trump’s third and current wife. She’s a former model from Yugoslavia, and the second foreign-born first lady of the United States (the first was Louisa Adams.)

They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

Melania released a self-titled memoir late last year and will be the subject of a documentary distributed by Amazon Prime Video that is expected to be released later this year.

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth, the new Secretary of Defense, was seated directly next to the president.

He recently came under fire from the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Tuesday defending the Trump administration’s $1 trillion Pentagon funding request.

The parade itself is estimated at a cost of $45 million.

But Hegseth has said his vision is to: "restore the warrior ethos, rebuild our military, and reestablish deterrence," declaring, "the threats we face are serious, and so must our investments be."

He affirmed a new merit-based approach, asserting, "DEI is dead," a signal of his shift away from diversity initiatives.

But the hearing quickly turned tense when lawmakers demanded accountability over two major and controversial expenditures: the domestic deployment of nearly 5,000 troops to Los Angeles and the Army’s 250th birthday parade in Washington.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump sat behind his father at the parade.

The 41-year-old participated in his father’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020, but now focuses more on running the family business. In September, he and his brother started a crypto platform called World Liberty Financial , and their father helped launch it in an interview on the X social media platform."

Lara Trump

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, was by her husband's side at the parade.

Eric and his wife have two children: Eric Luke, 7, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, 5.

Daniel P. Driscoll

Daniel Driscoll is the Secretary of the Army.

Driscoll, a native of Boone, N.C., was nominated to the role by President Trump and was sworn in on Feb. 25.

According to the Army's official website, Driscoll is a former Army officer and business leader.

He was commissioned in 2007 as an Armor Officer through the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and while on active duty, he led a cavalry platoon in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009.

His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Ranger Tab, and Combat Action Badge.