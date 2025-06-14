JD Vance’s family: A look at wife Usha & three kids

Vice President JD Vance is in attendance at the Army’s 250th anniversary military parade.

Here’s a look at the Vice President and his family:

Who is J.D. Vance?

The backstory:

J.D. Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio on Aug. 2, 1984. He attended Ohio State University where he received a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy. He then went on to Yale Law School where he earned his law degree.

Vance served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom before entering the political arena.

The vice president also became a best-selling author with his novel, "Hillbilly Elegy," in 2016. The book launched him into the political spotlight due to his ability to explain Trump’s appeal to the white working class. It was then turned into a Netflix movie featuring Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams and Glenn Close in 2020.

The 40-year-old’s memoir, published the same year Trump was elected, covered the childhood years he spent in Jackson, Kentucky, raised by his "Mamaw" and "Papaw" as his mother battled drug addiction.

In a 2016 interview about his book, Vance told a reporter that although his background would have made him a natural Trump supporter, he wouldn’t vote for him.

"I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains. He is the most raw expression of a massive finger pointed at other people," he said.

Vance went on to serve as a U.S. senator for the state of Ohio beginning in 2023. He resigned his post as senator to become vice president on Jan. 10, 2025.

Vance married his wife, Usha Vance, in 2014. Together, they have three children.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Usha Vance and U.S. Vice President JD Vance attend the opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Who is Usha Vance?

What we know:

Usha Vance made history as the first Indian American second lady in the White House, and the first Hindu second lady.

She is 39 years old, born on Jan. 6, 1986 in San Diego. Reuters reports that her family moved to the U.S. in the late 70's and teach engineering and molecular biology in San Diego.

Usha Vance is an attorney, and served as a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts before working for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson. She left her role at the law firm in July 2024 after her husband became the vice presidential nominee for the GOP.

Usha and J.D. Vance met at Yale Law School and have been married since 2014. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," J.D. Vance said the two got to know each other through a class assignment, where he soon "fell hard" for his writing partner.

After law school, she spent a year clerking for Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge in Washington, followed by a year as a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts.

What She's Said:

Usha Vance has said she grew up in a significantly different environment from her husband. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she was born and raised in San Diego.

"My background is very different from JD's. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said at the Republican National Convention. "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 18: U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife second lady Usha Vance and their children attend Mass on Good Friday at St. Peter's Basilica on April 18, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/C Expand

Who are Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance? How old are J.D. Vance's kids?

What we know:

J.D. and Usha Vance have three kids together: Ewan Vance, Vivek Vance and Mirabel Vance.

According to People Magazine, Ewan is 8 years old, Vivek is 5 years old, and Mirabel is 2 years old. They report that Ewan was born in June 2017, Vivek in February 2020 and Mirabel in December 2021.

The couple keeps their children largely out of the spotlight and there are not many photos of the kids.

Beverly Aikins, mother of US Vice President J.D. Vance attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. ( Expand

Who is Beverly Aikins?

What we know:

J.D. Vance's mother, Beverly Aikins, is from Middletown, Ohio. Vance wrote about his upbringing in his memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Aikins struggled with addiction, which Vance wrote about in his memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’ In the book, he talks about his childhood and upbringing in Ohio.

What She's Said:

"It was heartbreaking in some parts," said Aikins to the New York Times on reading the book. "But it helped us grow as a family, and it opened up a line of communication that we never really had. Addiction in our house was like the elephant in the room. Nobody ever said anything about it. We do now."



