How tall is the Trump family?

The Brief Barron Trump is the youngest of all of Trump's children. Search results differ slightly but Barron is the tallest of all the Trumps, standing between 6' 7" to 6' 9". Melania Trump is 5' 11" tall. She is 54 years old. President Donald Trump stands at 6' 3" tall. He is 79 years old.



How tall are the members of the Trump family? Here's what we know:

FILE-Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his private airplane, also known as Trump Force One, as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How tall is Donald Trump?

Donald Trump is 6' 3" tall. He is 79 years old as of June 14, 2025.

FILE - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump acknowledge supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

How tall is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump is 5' 11" tall. She is 54 years old.

NEWS - January 20th, 2025 ABC News coverage of the Second Inauguration of Donald Trump airs Monday, January 20, 2025 on ABC. (ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.) Barron Trump Expand

How tall is Barron Trump?

Estimates on Barron Trump's height differ. Results from Google show that Barron is between 6' 7" and 6' 9" tall. If he is indeed 6'9", that is about as tall as basketball star LeBron James. Either way, he is the tallest member of the Trump family at 19 years old.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Re Expand

How tall is Tiffany Trump?

Tiffany Trump is 5' 8" tall. She is 31 years old.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Ivanka Trump looks on during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) Expand

How tall is Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump is 5' 11" tall. She is 43 years old.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., during the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The event will examine Bitcoin's evolving global impact, with speakers from education, policy, f Expand

How tall is Eric Trump?

Eric Trump is 6' 5" tall. He is 41 years old.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Donald Trump Jr. gives a thumbs at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th Preside Expand

How tall is Donald Trump Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr. is 6' 1" tall. He is 47 years old.



