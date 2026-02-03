A large house fire in Frederick County sent five people to the hospital early Tuesday.

Crews were called around 4 a.m. to the 3000 block of Desmond Place in Ijamsville, where firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from both floors of the home. At 4:22 a.m., part of the house collapsed along one side, according to fire officials.

All five occupants were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 5 transported after massive house fire in Frederick County (Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue)