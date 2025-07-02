UMass Amherst student interning with Rep. Ron Estes killed in DC shooting

article

The Brief A student with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst was shot and killed in D.C. on Monday. He was working as an intern with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes. Two other people, a woman and a juvenile male, were also found shot nearby.



A student at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst who was in D.C. interning with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest on Monday, police say.

What we know:

According to D.C. police, officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, after hearing the sound of gunfire just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, officers also found an adult woman and a juvenile male, both conscious and breathing but also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were also taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

The adult man killed in the shooting has since been identified as 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a resident of Granby, Massachusetts.

Tarpinian-Jachym was in D.C. working as an intern for the office of U.S. Congressman Ron Estes.

According to a LinkedIn profile believed to belong to Tarpinian-Jachym, he had only been serving as an intern for about two months. Prior to that, he had apparently worked for a government relations service, also in D.C.

The profile also indicates that Tarpinian-Jachym was a student in the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. He was set to graduate in 2026.

Tarpinian-Jachym is listed as a member of the 2025 Washington Fellowship program with The Fund for American Studies. In his biography on their website, it's said that Tarpinian-Jachym's hometown is Aberdeen, Mississippi, and that he was studying finance and political science at UMass Amherst.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 reached out to UMass Amherst. They say that, "The university has learned of a student’s death in Washington, D.C. and is in communication with the student’s family. We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support."

The Fund for American Studies also released a statement on Wednesday, saying, "The Fund for American Studies is heartbroken at the tragic and untimely death of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. Eric was one of a select group of students who participated in the Washington Fellowship held January-April 2025. He was a hardworking intern, a dedicated student and was well thought of by his peers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

The office of Rep. Estes released a statement on Tuesday offering their condolences to the family of Tarpinian-Jachym.

Read the full statement below:

Congressman Ron Estes and his wife, Susan, are sending their prayers and deepest condolences to the family of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. On Monday night, Eric was the victim of a shooting in Northwest D.C. Eric joined Congressman Estes’ Washington, D.C., office in June 2025 as an intern. Eric was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, majoring in finance with a minor in political science.



"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," said Rep. Estes. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."