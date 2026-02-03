Jill Biden's ex-husband charged with murder of wife in Delaware

article

The Brief Jill Biden's ex-husband is being charged with her murder in the death of his wife. She was killed this past December in their Wilmington home. The cause and manner of death have yet to be released.



A woman died after a domestic dispute call in New Castle County this past December, and now her husband is facing charges for her killing.

What we know:

William Stevenson, 77, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 64-year-old Linda Stevenson after a weeks-long investigation.

Linda was found unresponsive on the living room floor after officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Idlewood Road for a domestic dispute call on December 28, 2025. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, William was taken into custody at the same home.

He was committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

Connection to the Bidens

Dig deeper:

TMZ reports that William Stevenson, Linda's husband, was previously married to the former First Lady Jill Biden.

He also opened a popular college bar near the University of Delaware called The Stone Balloon.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of Linda's death have yet to be released.