Jill Biden's ex-husband charged with murder of wife in Delaware

By Amanda Hurley
Published  February 3, 2026 11:16am EST
Delaware
The Brief

    • Jill Biden's ex-husband is being charged with her murder in the death of his wife.
    • She was killed this past December in their Wilmington home.
    • The cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

A woman died after a domestic dispute call in New Castle County this past December, and now her husband is facing charges for her killing.

What we know:

William Stevenson, 77, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 64-year-old Linda Stevenson after a weeks-long investigation.

Linda was found unresponsive on the living room floor after officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Idlewood Road for a domestic dispute call on December 28, 2025. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, William was taken into custody at the same home.

original-7755089b-385c-47ec-8427-12fcf8afdb44.jpeg

He was committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

Connection to the Bidens

Dig deeper:

TMZ reports that William Stevenson, Linda's husband, was previously married to the former First Lady Jill Biden. 

He also opened a popular college bar near the University of Delaware called The Stone Balloon.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of Linda's death have yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from New Castle County Police and TMZ.

