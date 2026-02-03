Snow-covered roof of Alexandria church collapses

The Brief The roof of a church in Alexandria collapsed on Monday. It presumably came under the weight of snow and ice left from last weekend's winter storm. No one was injured, and Fairfax County building inspectors are investigating the incident.



The roof of a church in Alexandria reportedly collapsed under the weight of snow and ice from last week’s winter storm.

What we know:

Fairfax County Fire and EMS responded to the St. George Tigrai Orthodox Tewahdo Church on Cooper Road in Alexandria for a report of a building collapse.

When first responders arrived, they found the roof of the building had fallen in.

No one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries, officials said.

What's next:

Fairfax County building inspectors are investigating the incident.