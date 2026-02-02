The Brief Bitter cold starts the week, with wind chills near zero across the DMV. Light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another chance on Friday. Any melting early in the week may refreeze overnight as temperatures drop back into the teens.



The Washington, D.C. region could see more snow this week as bitter cold temperatures continue to grip the area.

What we know:

Gusty winds Monday morning made temperatures in the teens and 20s feel much colder, with wind chills near zero reported across much of the DMV.

Monday and Tuesday bring the best chance for temperatures to climb above freezing, which should help melt some of the snow left behind from last month’s storm. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, and as winds ease, highs reach the low 30s making it one of the warmest days the region has seen in a while, despite still feeling frigid.

Big picture view:

Temperatures fall back into the teens Monday night, meaning any daytime melting could refreeze. Tuesday is expected to be another relatively mild day, with highs near or slightly above freezing.

A light round of snow is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday. While impacts look minimal, FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the system could slow down the Wednesday morning commute. It moves out quickly, with another chance for snow arriving late Friday morning into the afternoon.

DC snow forecast: Winter weather possible by midweek

Neither system appears especially significant, Grenda says, but both carry at least some potential for light accumulation.

Temperatures turn sharply colder heading into the weekend.

