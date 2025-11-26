Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan national accused of shooting 2 National Guard in DC

The Brief The suspected shooter has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021. Two West Virginia National Guard members remain in critical condition, while the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening. President Trump ordered 500 more National Guard troops to Washington and called for a reinvestigation of Afghan refugees admitted under Biden.



A suspect arrested in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to FOX News citing law enforcement officials.

The FBI says the two West Virginia National Guard service members remain in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

National Guard soldiers stand behind the crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. Two National Guard soldiers were shot a few blocks from the White House, according to law enforcement. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AF Expand

Here’s what we know so far about the accused shooter:

What we know:

FOX News reports that in 2021, Lakanwal legally entered the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Lakanwal was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

What's next:

After the shooting, the Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra troops.

Nearly 2,200 troops are currently assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government’s latest update.

What they're saying:

Hours later, in a video message, President Donald Trump called for the reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who entered under the Biden administration.

"We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country," he said in a video message. "We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country."

"America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror, and at the same time, we will not be deterred from our mission."

The Department of Homeland Security also issued a statement:

The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration. I will not utter this depraved individual’s name. He should be starved of the glory he so desperately wants. These men and women of the National Guard are mothers, fathers, sisters, daughters, children of God, carrying out the same basic public safety and immigration laws enshrined in law for decades. Those politicians and media who continue to vilify our men and women in uniform need to take a long hard look in the mirror. Bryon and I will be praying hard for these two National Guardsmen, their families, and every American who puts on uniform to defend our freedom.