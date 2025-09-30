John Reid emphasizes jobs, parental rights, and independence in Virginia Lt. Governor race

The Brief Reid supports protecting federal jobs and easing economic uncertainty. He calls for stronger parental input on school safety and policy. He says he'll make independent decisions.



Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid returned to The Final 5 with Jim Lokay on FOX 5 this week, highlighting a campaign that blends concern for federal workers, parental involvement in schools, and a willingness to act independently from the rest of the GOP ticket.

Reid, a former Richmond-area radio host, is seeking to succeed incumbent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the GOP’s nominee for governor. Because Virginia voters choose the governor and lieutenant governor separately, Reid has some flexibility to distinguish himself on key issues, including federal workforce cuts.

While Earle-Sears has at times dismissed these cuts as "not a huge, huge thing," analysts say the difference could matter in a state where Northern Virginia generates 42% of tax revenues, and where Trump-era job reductions—now estimated at 30,000—have unsettled workers.

Government shutdown concerns

"You know, up in Northern Virginia, I think there's still a palpable concern about federal jobs and, you know, all this talk of the shutdown, and I think that's important," Reid told Lokay. "If your income, if your ability to pay your mortgage and your rent is tied directly to the town industry, which is the federal government, I understand the anxiety there. I think in the short term, people will be okay, and in the long term, there will be jobs—unless we screw up this fall and lose the right to work."

Reid, who is facing Democratic State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi in the general election, also stressed his independence from the statewide ticket, saying in a previous Final 5 appearance: "We're not going to agree on everything. And quite frankly, you know, I'm an outspoken guy. I'm not beholden to anybody in those campaigns or at the Capitol."

Beyond economic concerns, Reid is leaning into parental rights issues that helped propel Glenn Youngkin to victory in 2021. Amid controversies over bathroom and locker room policies in several local school districts, including Title IX investigations that could affect federal funding, Reid has framed parental involvement as a matter of common sense and safety.

READ MORE: Government Shutdown 2025: What could be affected and when could it start?

Parents push for say

"Parents in Northern Virginia, even the ones who would never consider voting Republican or a little left of center, they're saying this is crazy," Reid said. "It's crazy when you put the safety of the students in jeopardy. It's crazy when you put the privacy of young women in jeopardy. It's crazy when you put your funding in jeopardy. I'm just kind of shocked at the recklessness of the adults who have been entrusted with making important decisions, and they're not making those important decisions."

Critics argue that such policies risk marginalizing LGBTQ+ students or limiting local school autonomy, highlighting the delicate balance candidates must navigate in this culturally charged arena.

Reid has also drawn attention for his civility in a divided political landscape. He recently met Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger outside a Henrico County polling place, shaking her hand and exchanging pleasantries.

"When I saw she was voting, and I had just finished voting, I thought, why not stop in and be friendly? She was talking about how we need to set a better example for kids, so I went to shake her hand," Reid said.

At the same time, he reiterated his support for Earle-Sears: "I start out positive with everyone, and that’s how I’ll function with everybody at the Capitol if I’m set there in January."