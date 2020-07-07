White’s Ferry in Montgomery County removes Confederate statue

Another DMV Confederate statue is in storage after being knocked off its pedestal.

This time, it’s a 107-year-old statue that’s been the center of controversy in Montgomery County.

It was moved to private property at White’s Ferry in Maryland.

The statue stood at the old Rockville Courthouse for over a century, before it was brought to White’s Ferry in 2017. But now it’s gone for good.

The Confederate statue was vandalized and knocked over on June 16 – which prompted the Brown family – the owners of White’s Ferry – to put the statue into storage indefinitely.

The statue was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913 to honor Confederate soldiers from Montgomery.

The base remains, with the inscription “Love the thin gray line.”

The Brown family has also removed the name “General Jubal A. Early” – a Confederate general – off the ferry itself.

The Brown family didn’t talk on Tuesday.

Several hikers told FOX 5 they supported the move.

Montgomery County councilmember Will Jawando says White’s Ferry did the right thing by taking the statue down.

“Putting monuments, naming streets and roads and trying to prop up this in a glorified way is not the way to do it. It’s good that it’s coming down I’m glad the private owners there at White’s Ferry have taken it down and I hope they can continue to remove the rest of it as well,” Jawando said.

The statue was accepted from the county – which paid the moving costs – by the Brown family’s grandfather in 2017. A company employee told FOX 5 that White’s Ferry hopes removing the statue and the general’s name will put the controversy behind them.

