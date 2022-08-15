White Marlin Open: Bethesda angler wins record $4.5 million

An angler from Bethesda, helped win a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Jeremy Duffie reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher.

In all they earned more than $4.5 million. There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions. Those winners each won over $1.2 million. The top blue marlin was 511 pounds (232 kilograms) and the top tuna was 247.5 pounds (112 kilograms).