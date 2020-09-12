White House reopens for visitors today

The White House is reopening its doors for tours today – with special COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Tours were suspended six months ago during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic “out of an abundance of caution.”

Some of the new restrictions include limited days, and limited capacity.

Tours will only conducted two days a week instead of five. You will be able to take the tour on Fridays and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

In addition, the number of guests will be limited to 18 percent capacity.

Guests must wear face coverings, and adhere to social distancing markers.

Law enforcement and officials will wear face coverings and encourage guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and hand sanitizer will be available at a number of locations.

