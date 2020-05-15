DC monuments once crowded with tourists now vacant in the era of COVID-19

article

Monuments in the nation's capitol that would normally be flooded with tourists this time of the year are now empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service closed certain areas of parks and monuments across the District last month in an attempt to “slow the spread of the novel coronavirus."

Although visitors are still permitted to tour the grounds around certain monuments, the pandemic has changed the District's iconic parks.

Here's a look at how COVID-19 has emptied the area.

The National Park Service says they will notify the public when a reopening date has been determined.

