White House opens applications for holiday volunteers and performers

The White House is now accepting applications for volunteers and performers eager to help celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

Volunteer openings

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are welcoming applicants to take part in holiday festivities by either helping decorate the White House or performing at December’s open house events.

What we know:

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 5 p.m., with notifications expected by Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Volunteers for decorating must be 18 or older, and each applicant must apply individually. Travel, lodging, and personal costs are not covered. Decorating will take place between November 24–30, 2025.

Musicians, school groups, choirs, and entertainers are encouraged to apply for the performance program. One application per group is required, with a designated point of contact who is at least 18 years old. Singers must be acapella or acoustically accompanied.

How to apply

More information on how to apply can be found online.