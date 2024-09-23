The White House Historical Association is unveiling its new educational center, "The People’s House: A White House Experience," on Monday.

"This first-of-its-kind, immersive center will tell the story of the Executive Mansion, its inhabitants, and the people who have dedicated their careers to its functions like never before," the group said online.

Located just a block from the White House, the 33,000-square-foot, three-story center features interactive exhibits and galleries. Highlights include a large-scale model of the White House, a recreation of the Rose Garden, and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office.

"There’s nothing else like The People’s House: A White House Experience in Washington, D.C.," said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association, said in a press release. "It’s a transformational, technology-empowered experience designed to evolve with each presidency. We aim to make White House history accessible to all generations."

"This new immersive education center will take visitors on an incredible journey using technology and innovation to bring White House history to life," said Dr. Biden.

First lady Jill Biden said she has been involved with the project for the past two years. "It will be an extraordinary complement to White House public tours, and free and accessible for all," she said in a statement. "I hope school groups and students of all ages come to enjoy this new center to learn more about life in the White House and those who serve the American people there."

Image 1 of 17 ▼ ‘White House Experience’ center features full-scale replica of Oval Office

The following exhibits are on permanent display year-round:

- Watch as a 1:5-scale replica of the White House’s South facade transforms to tell the rich history of the Executive Mansion, including the architectural story from 1790 to present day.

- Walk in the president’s footsteps and experience the 45-second commute to the Oval Office as they pass the Cabinet Room and Rose Garden.

- Experience the rooms of the State Floor–the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room, Red Room and State Dining Room–through 360° immersive projection.

- Walk through a representation of the Rose Garden, snap a picture in front of the garden mural, and experience what it’s like to be welcomed on the South Lawn for a ceremony.

- Take a seat behind the Resolute Desk in a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, furnished with reproductions of the art, objects, and furniture that adorn the president’s office.

- Interact with framed digital portraits of White House staff to hear and see reflections from people who have held positions in the Executive Mansion.

- Experience the White House as a space for governing, entertaining, and living through three distinct immersive media experiences.

- Interact with objects to uncover the overlooked and extraordinary stories from White House history.

The People’s House will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors should reserve passes in advance online at thepeopleshouse.org.