White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled, moved online as virtual event

The traditional White House Easter Egg Roll will not take place as a typical in-person event this year due to COVID-19 and will instead be moved online with multiple virtual activities and games, the White House Historical Association (WHHA) announced today.

WHHA is calling the online event the Virtual White House Easter scavenger hunt which aims to celebrate the history of the White House Easter Egg Roll.

"Using the new 360-degree virtual tour of the White House, this interactive egg hunt will challenge players to find ten 'fun facts' about the history of the Easter Egg Roll placed throughout the Executive Mansion," reads a press release.

Worksheets can then be submitted for a chance to win one of five 2021 official White House Easter eggs. This year's eggs include images of President Biden's two dogs, Major and Champ, an Easter bunny wearing a face mask and an image of both President Biden and the First Lady's signatures.

Here is a list of other events and activities that will be available:

- Egg Roll Bingo includes a printable bingo card that incorporates educational resources and suggested springtime activities.



- Printable Coloring Page features a 2001 painting depicting John Phillip Sousa conducting the U.S. Marine Band at the 1889 Easter Egg Roll.



- Design Your Own Commemorative White House Easter Egg Roll Set allows you to design your own version of the commemorative Official White House Easter Eggs using a provided template. This activity also includes a chance to write about the theme of your designed eggs.



- Springtime Reading List includes topics such as the White House Easter Egg Roll, gardening, and spending time outdoors.

- Easter Egg Roll Digital Jigsaw Puzzle uses an image of the South Lawn at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1982.

For more information, click here.