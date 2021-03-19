AMC theaters in DC, Maryland suburbs opening today

After a long year without showing movies, AMC is reopening some of its locations in the District and its Maryland suburbs today.

The company announced Friday morning that theaters in D.C., Prince George’s County and Montgomery County will soon be open.

According to the company, 98 percent of its theaters will be open today – and 99 percent will be open by next week.

In the D.C. area, four AMC theatres in Prince George’s County – AMC Academy 8, AMC Center Park 8, AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, and AMC Rivertowne 12 – will reopen today.

Three more locations in the area – AMC Georgetown 14, AMC DINE- IN Rio 18 and AMC Wheaton Mall 9 – will open beginning Friday, March 26.

They say all theaters will adhere to state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety procedures.

You can find out more about their "safe & clean" procedures by clicking here.

