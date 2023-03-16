White House Easter Egg Roll 2023: How you can enter the free ticket lottery

The White House Easter Egg Roll is just around the corner and your chance to enter the free ticket lottery has arrived!

The annual spring tradition will be held on Monday, April 10.

The ticket lottery runs from Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

You can enter the lottery online. Winners will be notified via email on Monday, March 27.

President Rutherford B. Hayes held the first White House Easter Egg Roll in 1878. It returned last year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fun includes games, children's stories and live entertainment on the South Lawn of the White House. Children 13 and younger will each receive a souvenir White House wooden egg stamped with signatures of the President and First Lady.

The White House says on average, there are almost 50,000 lottery applicants requesting around 200,000 tickets in the lottery. A portion of the tickets are distributed to military families and public schools in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.