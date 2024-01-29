White Castle to induct two Maryland men into its Craver's Hall of Fame

Two Maryland men will be rewarded for their cravings Wednesday when they officially earn their spots in the prestigious White Castle's Hall of Fame.

Rick Kessler of Silver Spring and Kevin Smole of Clarksville are among 11 passionate fans who will participate in the induction ceremony at the fast food restaurant's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

Kessler's love for White Castle is legendary, as shared by his son Matt Kessler in his heartfelt nomination. Matt recounts his father's remarkable devotion to the iconic sliders, from purchasing over 200 of them for a cross-country journey from New Jersey to Florida to adorning their home with an array of White Castle memorabilia, including coffee mugs, candles, and T-shirts.

Kessler's deep connection to the brand is further exemplified by his possession of a piece of tile and concrete from the now-demolished White Castle in Verona, New Jersey.

According to Matt, White Castle is not just a fast-food chain for his father; it's an integral part of his life, and in his opinion, he's earned the title of "the biggest White Castle fan of all time."

Similarly, Smole is no stranger to the profound impact of White Castle on his family.

Inspired by his wife Paula and her father, Dick, both inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2021, Kevin shares a rich Craver legacy.

Introduced to the classic sliders during his college days at Ohio State University, Kevin quickly became a regular at White Castle outings with Paula and her dad. Over the years, Mr. Smole and his wife's bond strengthened over their visits to the restaurant together.

"We craved not only a good Slider, but we craved our time together and making amazing memories," Smole said. Now, 25 years after their first burger together, Smole and his wife carry on the tradition, embodying the essence of two true Cravers.



