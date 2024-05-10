Clarksburg teen arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 4 women near Harris Teeter

Authorities believe they've caught the teenager accused of sexually assaulting four women this week in Clarksburg.

The alleged groping and inappropriate touching, according to Montgomery County police detectives, began on Monday near Snowden Farm Parkway and Little Seneca Parkway.

Each of the victims, 18-year-old Ibn Muhammad Rosario, targeted were walking or jogging in that area behind the Harris Teeter.

After receiving multiple reports from women stating that Rosario grabbed their buttocks and in some instances made lewd comments, the department sent officers in plain clothes to patrol the neighborhood.

Ibn Muhammad Rosario, 18, of Clarksburg, Md. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

On Thursday morning, an officer spotted Rosario and watched him fondle a woman who was picking up garbage near the Harris Teeter. The police report states the worker fought back and struck Rosario with the trash-picker pole she was using.

He ran away into a nearby apartment complex where officers found him and placed him under arrest.

Rosario – who the department said was released on bail, awaiting trial – is being charged with four counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and four counts of second-degree assault.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been assaulted by Rosario to contact them at 240-773-6263.