When was the last time the National Guard was deployed to DC? A look back at recent deployments

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that the National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C., will proceed as part of his administration’s initiative to address crime and homelessness in the city. This announcement marks the first confirmed National Guard activation in the district since early 2021.

The backstory:

January 2021: Securing the Capitol After the Insurrection

Following the violent January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials authorized one of the largest domestic deployments of the National Guard in modern history.

More than 25,000 Guard members were stationed across D.C. ahead of and during President Joe Biden’s inauguration to reinforce security perimeters, staff checkpoints, and guard key government buildings.

For months afterward. Guard members remained a visible presence in the district. Approximately 2,000 troops stayed through late May 2021, providing continued security support before the mission officially concluded.

In the initial days, viral photos showed troops sleeping on the Capitol building’s floors during rest breaks, until cots were provided. Security perimeters blanketed downtown Washington, turning the Capitol complex into a fortified camp. However, a few days after the inauguration, controversy arose when thousands of Guard members were abruptly relocated to a parking garage for their rest breaks after being told to leave Capitol premises.

Summer 2020: Guard Deployed During George Floyd Protests

In late May and June 2020, Washington, D.C. saw large protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

In June 2020, the D.C. National Guard activated approximately 1,200–1,300 local troops, coordinating with about 3,900 additional troops from other states. The combined force of roughly 5,000 Guard members supported the Metropolitan Police and federal agencies during days of protest in the city.

These troops were sent to enforce curfews and protect federal property as tens of thousands marched in the capital’s streets. Notably, protests near the White House led to a temporary lockdown and deployment of Guard units alongside agencies such as the U.S. Park Police.

The 2020 deployment of the Guard in D.C. was unprecedented in scale for a civil disturbance that saw over 43,000 Guard members responding to unrest across dozens of states.

What's next:

August 2025 – Trump’s announcement and current deployment

On Monday morning, President Trump confirmed that the National Guard deployment to D.C. will proceed as part of his federal strategy to address crime and homelessness in the city.

President Trump declared "This is Liberation Day in D.C." and said the city’s Metropolitan Police Department would be placed under federal control and augmented by National Guard troops.

He framed the move as necessary to "rescue our nation’s capital from crime, neglect, and chaos," vowing to "take our capital back" and restore law and order.

According to officials, up to 1,000 D.C. National Guard members may be activated to assist federal law enforcement in the District. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has raised objections, noting that Guard members are not trained as law enforcement officers and expressing concern about how effectively they would be used.