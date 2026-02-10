When are DC income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

The Brief Washington, D.C. individual income tax returns for 2026 are generally due April 15, 2026. D.C. offers a six-month filing extension, but any tax owed must still be paid by April. A political fight in Congress over D.C.’s local tax law could disrupt filing deadlines and administrative processes.



Washington, D.C. taxpayers should be aware of standard filing deadlines and ongoing uncertainty that could affect the tax season this year.

What we know:

Most individual income tax returns in Washington, D.C. for the 2025 tax year — filed in 2026 — are due April 15, 2026, aligning with the federal deadline that many districts and states follow.

Taxpayers can file electronically or by mail through the District’s Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR), using the MyTax.DC.gov portal to submit returns, make payments and check refund status.

There is also a political backdrop this season: a congressional effort to overturn parts of D.C.’s local tax code has raised the possibility of administrative disruption and delayed deadlines if the law is blocked. D.C. officials warn that such action could force the city to push filing deadlines into the fall.

Federal tax deadline

The federal individual income tax filing deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026, and Washington, D.C. generally aligns its state-level individual income tax deadline with the federal schedule.

DC tax deadline

In Washington, D.C., the standard due date for personal income tax returns is April 15, 2026, for the 2025 tax year. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline may shift to the next business day, as with federal tax deadlines.

Taxpayers must file and pay any taxes owed by that date to avoid penalties and interest.

Filing extensions in DC

D.C. taxpayers who need more time to complete their return can request a six-month extension of time to file — generally extending the deadline to October 15, 2026 — by submitting the appropriate extension form (Form FR-127) on or before the April 15 due date.

Importantly, an extension only postpones the filing of the return — taxes owed must still be paid by the original April deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

How to file

Taxpayers in Washington, D.C. can prepare and file their individual income tax return electronically through the MyTax.DC.gov portal, which offers online filing, payment options and refund status tools.

Paper forms, such as the D-40 and D-40EZ, are available if needed, and can be mailed to the Office of Tax and Revenue at specified addresses for returns with or without payment.

When will I get my DC tax refund?

Refund timing can vary based on filing method and whether additional review is required. Electronically filed returns typically process faster than paper filings. D.C. taxpayers can track refund status using tools available on the MyTax portal or through the Office of Tax and Revenue.

Political context this tax season

This year’s filing season in the District is unfolding against a backdrop of political conflict over local tax law. Congressional Republicans have moved a resolution aimed at overturning D.C.’s decision to decouple its tax code from parts of federal tax law — a move city leaders argue would erase local tax credits and disrupt the filing process.

D.C. officials have warned that if Congress forces such changes, it could force the Office of Tax and Revenue to suspend its tax filing system for months and push deadlines into the fall, creating administrative chaos for hundreds of thousands of taxpayers.

