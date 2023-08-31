Wheaton barbershop closes after 75 years

It's the end of the line for longtime Wheaton barbershop owner Richard Miller.

The 75-year-old barber has closed his shop on Georgia Avenue for the last time.

Miller started cutting hair there in the late 1970s and then bought the shop outright 25 years ago. He couldn't find anyone to take over his shop, so it's closing for good after 75 years at the Wheaton Shopping Center.

"Yeah, I'm going to miss it," Miller said. "I'm going to miss it. I'm a little sad overall. But I'll get over that."

The well-worn chairs are originals from 1948. Miller said when he started there in the 70s haircuts cost $4.50.