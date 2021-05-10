Wheaton AT&T store armed robbery suspect caught after running from police, carjacking in Laurel

A Northeast D.C. man who was allegedly caught on surveillance camera robbing a Wheaton AT&T store was arrested last week after he was caught running away from police and carjacking a vehicle following a similar robbery in Laurel.

Montgomery County police say 18-year-old Anthony Carlos Thomas Jr. of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, was linked to the Wheaton heist after he was arrested for a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.

They say shortly after Montgomery County police released the surveillance video on Friday morning, Laurel police responded to a robbery at a store in their community.

Laurel police say Thomas was still inside the store when they responded, and he ran away through a backdoor.

Once he was out on the street, Thomas carjacked a driver, but crashed with two other vehicles shortly afterward.

Thomas then ran away from the scene of the wreck, but officers caught up with him.

Several people who were involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

In Laurel, Thomas has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and armed carjacking related offenses.

In Montgomery County, he’s been charged with armed-robbery related offenses.

Thomas is currently jailed in Prince George’s County without bond.