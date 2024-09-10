What time is the debate? Everything you need to know about the Harris-Trump faceoff

Tuesday’s presidential debate will offer Americans their most comprehensive view yet of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The candidates will face off for the first time at 9 p.m. in Philadelphia.

This high-stakes encounter provides both candidates a crucial platform to present their contrasting visions for the nation following a turbulent summer of campaigning.

Trump has faced challenges in adjusting to Harris, who is the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Meanwhile, Harris will undergo a rare session of extended questioning, having participated in only one formal interview since assuming the Democratic nomination six weeks ago.

What time is the debate?

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is the debate?

The debate will be held in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center. The facility has hosted several other major political events.

Who is moderating the debate?

David Muir and Lindsey Davis will serve as moderators. ABC News will host the event.

Where can I watch the debate?

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on many different platforms, including FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.

What are the debate rules?

The Associated Press was provided a copy of the rules ahead of the debate, and they report the parameters in place for the September 10 debate are nearly the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

That means there won’t be an audience or live microphones.

ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

When is the vice presidential candidate debate?

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on October 1 in New York City, hosted by CBS News.