What time is the debate Tuesday? And all you need to know about watching

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is taking place this week.

Tuesday will mark Trump’s second debate for the 2024 presidential election since he and President Joe Biden held one back in June before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Harris as a presidential candidate.

Here is everything to know about the debate:

What time is the debate Tuesday?

The ABC News Presidential Debate on Sept. 10 is set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where is the debate happening?

The debate is taking place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center, which has hosted several other major political events.

Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton debated at the museum, former president Trump held a 2020 town hall there, and President Biden used the center as a backdrop for a speech on voting rights.

Pennsylvania continues to be one of the most sought after battleground states, and several pivotal moments in this election have happened in the Keystone State.

The assassination attempt on Trump happened in Butler, Penn. and the roll-out of the Harris Walz ticket happened at Temple University.

Where can I watch the debate?

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on many different platforms, including FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local.

Here's how to download FOX Local on your smart TV.

It will also be live on LiveNOW with FOX, powered by FOX Television Stations, which is available for most smart TVs. Here’s how to find LiveNOW from FOX on your favorite platform .

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.

Who is hosting the debate?

ABC News will host the event with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as moderators.

What are the debate rules?

The Associated Press was provided a copy of the rules ahead of the debate, and they report the parameters in place for the September 10 debate are nearly the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

That means there won’t be an audience or live microphones.

ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

Will mics be muted?

As mentioned, the microphones will not remain live for the duration of the debate.

It was a point of contention between the two campaigns, and one that Harris’ campaign says is to her disadvantage.

President Joe Biden’s campaign had made the muting of microphones, except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak, a condition of his decision to accept any debates this year. Some aides have said they now regret that decision, saying voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the June debate.

Once Harris rose in Biden's stead and became their party's pick for president, her campaign had advocated for live microphones for the whole debate, saying previously that the practice would "fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates."

When is the vice presidential candidate debate?

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on October 1 in New York City, hosted by CBS News.