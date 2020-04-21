What life in the DMV could look like after the shutdown

State and local leaders in the District, Maryland and Virginia say we’re beginning to see the curve of flattening in terms of COVID-19 numbers – and that begs the question, what will our communities look like when we finally relax social distancing rules.

Restaurants in Arlington have been closed for weeks, but that won’t be a permanent change.

According to a spokesperson from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, the Mayor and the governors from Maryland and Virginia will work together when it comes to reopening the economy.

Right now, there’s no timetable as to when social distancing rules will be relaxed, but when they do, patrons shouldn’t expect to line up around the block to grab a table at their favorite restaurants.

Owners around the area are already strategizing for the new normal of social distancing.

“Taking reservations ahead of time so we don’t have crowds waiting out of the door. And also removing some of the tables so they can have some space between them,” said Ada Villatoro of El Golfo.

“Right now we’re trying to kind of a slowly integrate that normalcy back into daily operations which is why Thursday we’re kicking off our curbside cocktail program. As important as the chicken is the whiskey is also super important to us,” said Julia Reh of Chicken and Whiskey.

“I think at first we would implement limited seating...have all the tables spaced apart...have all the servers wear masks...Have everyone wear gloves, chefs. Front of the house and back of the house. Everyone is just wearing gloves and masks,” said Richard Kim of Momo Sushi and Café.

According to the CDC, the DMV will be able to begin relaxing social distancing rules after two weeks of consistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

