FIFA to unveil when, where all 104 World Cup 2026 matches will be played on Saturday

The Brief FIFA will reveal the updated match schedule for the 2026 World Cup during a live broadcast in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 6. Venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches will be announced, one day after the tournament’s Final Draw. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Legends and representatives from qualified teams will take part in the event.



FIFA will unveil the updated match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a live global broadcast from Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The reveal comes nearly 24 hours after the Final Draw determines the tournament’s 12 groups of four.

The broadcast will confirm the venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches.

What we know:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will lead the announcement, joined on stage by FIFA Legends and, in the audience, representatives from all 42 teams that have qualified so far, along with those still fighting for the remaining spots.

Throughout the event, analysts and former players will break down match-ups, highlight storylines and discuss the host venues that will stage the first 48-team World Cup in history.

The broadcast will air live across FIFA platforms, including FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel. A global broadcast feed will also be made available to international partners, so fans around the world can watch in real time.

Big picture view:

The updated schedule will outline where and when each of the tournament’s 104 matches will be played across 16 Host Cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA says the allocation aims to balance competitive fairness, travel considerations and fan access across multiple time zones.

Once the remaining FIFA and European play-off matches are completed, the final version of the match schedule will be published in March, when the last six teams officially qualify.

What's next:

With nearly two million tickets already sold and excitement building across three nations, the schedule's release marks another major milestone as the world counts down to kickoff in June 2026.