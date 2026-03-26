The Brief A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country. These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups. Previous actions occurred in June and October of last year.



A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is planned for March 28, with more than 3,000 events scheduled across the country, including in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding DMV region.

These protests are organized by groups including Indivisible and the broader 50501 Movement, which have coordinated previous actions in June and October 2025 that drew millions of participants nationwide.

But, what is a "No Kings" rally?

‘No Kings’ explained

What To Know:

These protests are coordinated locally by area chapters of Indivisible and other grassroots groups.

They aim to bring out demonstrators to oppose Trump administration policies and to raise broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms. According to a statement by organizers issued last year, these rallies are meant to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy.

Protesters rally during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Washington, D.C., on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption and cruelty," "No Kings" organizers write on their official website.

Timeline:

The first "No Kings" protest occurred on June 14, 2025—President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. That event drew more than five million participants to over 2,100 events nationwide, according to estimates from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Four months later, the second one took place on October 18, 2025. Even bigger than the first, this day of protest included over 2,700 events across all 50 states, according to The Brookings Institution.

Protestors march along Pennsylvania Avenue during the second "No Kings" protest on October 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Saturday's event is expected to be even bigger, with more than 3,000 demonstrations planned across the country, according to organizers who spoke with Stateline.

RELATED: 'No Kings' protest: What to know about your rights

What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in DC this weekend

Local perspective:

The march will kick off at 10 a.m., with participants gathering at Memorial Circle near Arlington Cemetery, with additional access from the Blue Line or nearby parking at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, according to the event organizers. There is no public parking in the immediate area, but participants can be dropped off at the circle.

From there, the procession will head across the Memorial Bridge into Washington, D.C., passing the Lincoln Memorial and continuing on to the Washington Monument.

At the conclusion of the march, participants can walk to a downtown rally, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the DMV

In addition to the main rally in downtown D.C., several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the DMV this Saturday.

In Arlington, Virginia, activists are organizing a march across the Memorial Bridge beginning at 10 a.m., with protesters expected to continue into West Potomac Park before joining larger crowds in the District proper, for example.

There are hundreds of "No Kings" events scheduled to take place this Saturday throughout the DMV. You can click here to find a list of all of them.