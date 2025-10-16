'No Kings' protest in DC: What time, location, how to watch & more

The Brief Millions of people are expected to protest across the U.S. Saturday in thousands of "No Kings" demonstrations. The demonstrations are follow-ups to protests in June held in response to President Donald Trump’s military birthday parade.



Another round of "No Kings" protests are planned for this Saturday. Nearly 2,700 events are expected to take place across the country, with quite a few scheduled to take place in the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

What time is the "No Kings" protest on Saturday?

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a march down the mall starting at the Smithsonian Metro Station starting at 10:30 a.m.

Where will the "No Kings" protest be located?

The flagship "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C., on Saturday will be on the National Mall, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW.

Security in DC

The U.S. Secret Service began putting up fencing around the White House in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson released the following statement:

"The U.S. Secret Service, alongside our federal and local law enforcement and public safety partners, is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our protectees and the public during large gathering and major events in Washington, D.C. In anticipation of potential demonstrations, public safety measures, including anti-scale fencing, have been implemented near the White House complex. Out of concern for operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used to conduct our protective operations."



How to watch the "No Kings" protest

FOX 5 DC will be livestreaming "No Kings" events throughout the city on Saturday, starting early Saturday morning. Our coverage will start at 7:30 a.m. You can watch the demonstrations live in the FOX Local app, on the FOX 5 DC YouTube channel, and even the FOX 5 DC TikTok account.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is a large single-day mobilization since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to organizers. Organizers explained that they are prepared for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealth.

The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14 and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

People of all ages unite in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs, and waving American flags, the Associated Press reported, citing a call from organizers.