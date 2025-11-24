The Brief The new 495 Express Lanes extension opened Sunday after a rain delay, ahead of holiday travel. Tolls range from $5 to $12, but can spike to $15 to $25 during peak congestion. Construction continues with added connections and paths, set to finish by mid-2026.



The new 495 Express Lanes extension, built to ease traffic, opened on Sunday after a rain delay, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The project connects the existing Express Lanes to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike, giving drivers more options as holiday traffic builds.

The project began in March 2022. While it’s expected to improve travel times, many drivers want to know what it will cost.

What do Virginia’s new I-495 Express Lanes cost to use?

By the numbers:

Tolls are dynamic, based on demand. On a typical trip, solo drivers can expect to pay $5 to $12, but during peak congestion such as holiday travel, prices can jump to $15 to $25.

The project also adds new connections, pedestrian paths and improved bridges, with work continuing into next summer.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reported seeing prices on Monday ranging from $1.65 to $9.45, depending on where drivers entered and exited.

Construction is expected to wrap up in mid-2026.

READ MORE: 495 Express Lanes Extension — what you need to know