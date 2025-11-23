495 Express Lanes Extension opening Sunday

The Brief The new Express Lanes extension on I-495 is scheduled to reopen on Sunday morning. The lanes were originally supposed to open on Saturday, but the opening was delayed due to weather.



The new 495 Express Lanes extension is expected to open Sunday morning after a weather delay earlier in the weekend.

What we know:

The new 2.5‑mile extension of the 495 Express Lanes, stretching from near the Dulles Corridor Interchange to just before the American Legion Bridge, is scheduled to be fully open by Sunday.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect new traffic patterns as motorists adjust to the lanes and ramps.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be closures and detours in the area from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know

I-495 general-purpose lanes: 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

Single left lane closure on southbound I-495 from George Washington Memorial Parkway to Lewinsville Road Bridge.

Mobile lane closures on southbound I-495 from River Road in Maryland to George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Single left lane closure on northbound I-495 from Route 7 to George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Current 495 Express Lanes and entrance ramps: 8 p.m., Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

Current northbound 495 Express Lanes closed beginning north of Route 7. All drivers will be detoured off northbound 495 Express Lanes to Route 7 exit.

Entry ramps to northbound 495 Express Lanes from Westpark Drive and Scotts Crossing Road closed.

Entry ramp to southbound 495 Express Lanes from Dulles Toll Road closed.

Current northernmost exit from 495 Express Lanes to northbound I-495 general-purpose lanes closed permanently.

Current northernmost entry from I-495 general-purpose lanes to southbound 495 Express Lanes closed permanently.

Dulles Toll Road (Route 267): 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

Ramp from eastbound Dulles Access Road to eastbound Dulles Toll Road closed.

Eastbound Dulles Toll Road ramp to northbound I-495 general-purpose lanes closed.

Multi-lane closure on eastbound Dulles Toll Road from near Route 7 to I-495.

Mobile lane closure on westbound Dulles Toll Road from near Kirby Road to I-495 until about 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 23.

George Washington Memorial Parkway: 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

Mobile closures along the approach to northbound I-495.

VDOT says that drivers will know an entry to the Extension is open if they can see signs, toll pricing is active and the barriers are removed.

Here's what's coming with the Express Lanes Extension:

Navigating the 495 Express Lanes Extension

Opening November 23:

The 495 Express Lanes Extension is a two-and-a-half-mile expansion of the current 495 Express Lanes north to near the George Washington Memorial Parkway. New entry and exit points will connect the Extension to the general purpose lanes and nearby major roads.

495 Express Lanes New Access Points

Dulles Toll Road

Drivers traveling eastbound or westbound on Dulles Toll Road (Route 267) can directly access the northbound 495 Express Lanes.

George Washington Memorial Parkway

Northbound 495 Express Lanes drivers can exit directly onto the George Washington Memorial Parkway, while drivers on the Parkway can enter the southbound 495 Express Lanes.

495 Express Lanes Access Changes

Northbound:

Once drivers exit the northbound 495 Express Lanes to the general purpose lanes, drivers cannot exit the Beltway until after crossing the American Legion Bridge.

To reach Georgetown Pike from the northbound Express Lanes, drivers should use a different exit.

Southbound:

Southbound general purpose lane drivers who want to enter the Express Lanes must get in just after the American Legion Bridge.

To get on the Express Lanes from Georgetown Pike, drivers should use a different entry ramp.

Dulles Toll Road

Entry Points:

Entry from Dulles Toll Road (EB/WB)

Entry to 495 Express Lanes (NB/SB)

Decision Point (EB Dulles Toll Road):

Exit right to SB Express Lanes, left to NB Express Lanes.

Decision Point (WB Dulles Toll Road):

Exit left to Express Lanes, right to general purpose lanes.

George Washington Memorial Parkway & I-495 General Purpose Lanes

Entries/Exits:

Entry from George Washington Memorial Parkway NB

Exit to George Washington Memorial Parkway SB

Entry from I-495 to Express Lanes

Exit to I-495

Decision Point (NB Express Lanes):

Exit left to George Washington Memorial Parkway, right to general purpose lanes.

Decision Point (from GW Parkway):

Exit left to SB Express Lanes, right to general purpose lanes.

The extension begins north of the Dulles Toll Road; drivers will no longer be able to enter or exit the general purpose lanes in this area.

