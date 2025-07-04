Westbound Bay Bridge closed due to crash
WASHINGTON - The westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge closed mid-day on July 4 after a multi-vehicle crash.
What we know:
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, all three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are closed. The crash involving entrapment happened around 11:45 a.m.
First responders and a medivac helicopter are on the scene, per MDOT.
Westbound traffic on the bridge appears to be at a standstill.
Eastbound lanes are open, but officials say to expect delays.