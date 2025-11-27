West Virginia rallies for Guard members ambushed in D.C.

The Brief It is an emotional Thanksgiving in West Virginia as two young members of the state’s National Guard remain in critical condition after what investigators describe as an ambush just blocks from the White House. Officials have identified the victims as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Governor Morrissey said West Virginia will support the families in any way it can as the investigation continues.



It is an emotional Thanksgiving in West Virginia as two young members of the state’s National Guard remain in critical condition after what investigators describe as an ambush just blocks from the White House.

What we know:

Officials have identified the victims as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Wolfe grew up about 90 minutes outside the nation’s capital, in a neighborhood now reeling after a dark 24 hours.

What they're saying:

Wolfe’s father spoke briefly through a Ring doorbell camera while at the hospital and asked for one thing: for people to pray for his family and for his son.

A close family friend, Raychelle Anderson, says she watched Andrew grow up and is thinking about both Guard members as they fight for their lives.

"It was just so unexpected, and at a time like this it really hits home," Anderson said.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey said he has spoken with the families and is receiving regular updates as both Beckstrom and Wolfe remain in critical condition following emergency surgery.

"We’re talking about some really brave people, courageous individuals who stepped up to protect our state and to protect our nation," Morrissey said, calling them "young heroes" and saying the state is rallying around their families.

Governor Morrissey said West Virginia will support the families in any way it can as the investigation continues.

Both Guard members had been assigned to duty in Washington, D.C. since August.