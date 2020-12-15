Expand / Collapse search

West Virginia coronavirus deaths pass 1,000

By Associated Press
Published 
West Virginia
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, WV- APRIL 13: (R) Nurse practitioner Daniel Lucas-Neel II checks the temperature of a man who asked to be screened at a pop-up Coronavirus testing site run by a free clinic in Charleston, West Virginia on April 13, 2020. The free clinic c

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia pushed past 1,000 with the announcement Tuesday of a record 34 deaths.

Health officials said the deaths broke the one-day mark of 31 deaths reported last Wednesday.

At least 1,012 people in West Virginia have died from the virus since the pandemic began. The number of deaths has more than doubled since early November, along with virus-related hospitalizations.

The number of virus patients in hospitals reached 774 as of Monday. That’s up 124, or 19%, in the past week alone. That includes a record 207 patients in hospital intensive care units, up from 180 a week earlier.

There are more than 21,000 active cases in the state, where officials began administering a vaccine for the virus on Monday.