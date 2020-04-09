Welcome little ones! Four cheetah cubs born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Spring brought a litter of precious cheetahs to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

According to the Smithsonian, five-year-old Echo began having contractions Wednesday morning and welcomed the first cub shortly after 11 a.m., the last cub was born at 2:33 p.m.

The cubs were sired with 4-year-old Scott.

Animal care staff are keeping a watchful eye on Echo and her cubs via webcam. They will not interfere with mama and babies so they can bond and get to know each other.

It will be some time before keepers can determine the cubs’ sexes.

In the meantime, you can view the happy family on the Cheetah Cam. Keep in mind, keepers have provided Echo with access to multiple dens, so it is possible she may move the cubs to an off-camera location.