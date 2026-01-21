Expand / Collapse search

Weekend winter storm: DMV prepares for snow threat

Updated  January 21, 2026 1:01pm EST
The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for what could potentially be a significant snowfall this weekend.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Transportation crews across the Washington, D.C. region are preparing for a winter storm that has the potential to drop a significant amount of snow across the area.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was at the Virginia Department of Transportation where they are planning to start pre-treat Virginia's roadways on Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of the bitter cold temperatures.

Here's a Winter Storm Planning Timeline from VDOT:

A few days out:

  • If the forecast calls for winter weather, start preparing now
  • Have emergency supplies for your home & car
  • Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Replenish fuel for your car and heating sources

The day before:

  • Forecast accuracy continues to improve, so keep checking the latest
  • Adjust plans
  • Have multiple ways to receive Warnings
  • Bring pets indoors and ensure they have water

During & After:

  • Remain vigilant and stay informed
  • Drive only if necessary
  • Check on neighbors and family
  • Properly ventilate emergency heat sources
  • Keep generators at least 20 feet from your home
  • Take it easy when shoveling

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

