Weekend winter storm: DMV prepares for snow threat
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Transportation crews across the Washington, D.C. region are preparing for a winter storm that has the potential to drop a significant amount of snow across the area.
FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was at the Virginia Department of Transportation where they are planning to start pre-treat Virginia's roadways on Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of the bitter cold temperatures.
READ MORE: How much snow is expected on Sunday? Model potentials, forecast predictions point to major storm
Here's a Winter Storm Planning Timeline from VDOT:
A few days out:
- If the forecast calls for winter weather, start preparing now
- Have emergency supplies for your home & car
- Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
- Replenish fuel for your car and heating sources
The day before:
- Forecast accuracy continues to improve, so keep checking the latest
- Adjust plans
- Have multiple ways to receive Warnings
- Bring pets indoors and ensure they have water
During & After:
- Remain vigilant and stay informed
- Drive only if necessary
- Check on neighbors and family
- Properly ventilate emergency heat sources
- Keep generators at least 20 feet from your home
- Take it easy when shoveling
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.