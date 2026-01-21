Weekend winter storm: DMV prepares for snow threat

Transportation crews across the Washington, D.C. region are preparing for a winter storm that has the potential to drop a significant amount of snow across the area.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was at the Virginia Department of Transportation where they are planning to start pre-treat Virginia's roadways on Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of the bitter cold temperatures.

Here's a Winter Storm Planning Timeline from VDOT:

A few days out:

If the forecast calls for winter weather, start preparing now

Have emergency supplies for your home & car

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Replenish fuel for your car and heating sources

The day before:

Forecast accuracy continues to improve, so keep checking the latest

Adjust plans

Have multiple ways to receive Warnings

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have water

During & After:

Remain vigilant and stay informed

Drive only if necessary

Check on neighbors and family

Properly ventilate emergency heat sources

Keep generators at least 20 feet from your home

Take it easy when shoveling