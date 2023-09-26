A weekend freight train derailment in Hyattsville is still impacting traffic Tuesday morning on surrounding roads.

Crews responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue and Emerson Street around 1:33 a.m. Saturday for a report of the derailment.

Weekend freight train derailment in Hyattsville still impacting traffic

No injuries were reported. No gas leaks were detected.

Crews using cranes and other equipment to reset the train cars are continuing their work Tuesday. It is unclear when all roads will reopen.