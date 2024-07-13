Expand / Collapse search

Weekend forecast filled with heat and humidity across DC, Maryland & Virginia

Published  July 13, 2024 4:55pm EDT
WASHINGTON - Cloudy skies with rain showers moved through the D.C. area Saturday morning. 

Saturday welcomes a chance of scattered showers with high temperatures

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has your weekend weather forecast and what to expect with storms and high temperatures.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports there a chance of some scattered thunderstorms across the same area, mainly in the eastern regions along I-95. Where a frontal boundary remains stationary. Clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine later Saturday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Sunday is expected to be hot and humid as air builds back in. Temperatures are expected to range from the low 90s to the mid 90s with potential isolated thunderstorms.

Extreme heat arrives in the area on Monday with potential triple digit temperatures. 