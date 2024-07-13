Weekend forecast filled with heat and humidity across DC, Maryland & Virginia

Cloudy skies with rain showers moved through the D.C. area Saturday morning.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports there a chance of some scattered thunderstorms across the same area, mainly in the eastern regions along I-95. Where a frontal boundary remains stationary. Clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine later Saturday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Related article

Sunday is expected to be hot and humid as air builds back in. Temperatures are expected to range from the low 90s to the mid 90s with potential isolated thunderstorms.

Extreme heat arrives in the area on Monday with potential triple digit temperatures.