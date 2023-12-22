Weapon recovered following bus altercation at Magruder High School: police

Montgomery County officials are investigating after a student was taken into custody with a weapon after an altercation.

According to police, an altercation took place on a bus involving a Magruder High School student. The student was taken into custody for having a weapon, which was not a handgun.

No word from police or Magruder on the students involved in this incident or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.